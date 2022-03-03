Families First program to mark 28th year with birthday celebration

MISSOULA — An innovative family program that was ahead of its time marks its 28th birthday this week, celebrating both past accomplishments, but also the future at a new location.

Families First Learning Lab started in 1994, with the goal of empowering families with parent education and learning through play and activities.

Today, that focus has expanded to include other objectives, such as early childhood literacy and counseling and help for parents. And it's all happening in an expansive new location at on the children's floor of the new Missoula Public Library.

"It's actually full circle for us," explains Executive Director Hannah Zuraff. "Our first location is actually where we're at right now, here in the Missoula Public Library on this same plot of land. We're super excited to be here. We're going to have a lot of celebratory events happening between 12 and 6 on Friday here on the 2nd floor. From activities that Katie's going to be leading to tours of our library space, to fun treats from Mary's Mountain Cookies. All sorts of fun stuff."

The lab is also challenging Missoula families to share their experiences on social media, with the has tag #FFLturns28.

