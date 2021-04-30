Farmers markets starting Saturday in Missoula

MISSOULA — This weekend marks the return of farmers markets to Missoula.
People will be able to shop at the Missoula Farmers Market and the Clark Fork River Market starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Here are a few things to note prior to shopping for local goodies, fresh produce and more:
- New Location: 101 Carousel Drive - next to the Carousel in Caras Park
- Wear a face covering
- Don’t touch food - venders will serve you
- Ends at 1:00 PM
- Located at the north end of Higgins Ave. (by the XXXXs)
- First hour (8:00 AM to 9:00 AM) is reserved for high-risk customers
- Masks/facial coverings are required
- Capacity 500 people total (including vendors and employees)
- Ends at 12:30 PM