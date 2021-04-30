Farmers markets starting Saturday in Missoula

MISSOULA — This weekend marks the return of farmers markets to Missoula.

People will be able to shop at the Missoula Farmers Market and the Clark Fork River Market starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Here are a few things to note prior to shopping for local goodies, fresh produce and more:

Clark Fork River Market

New Location: 101 Carousel Drive - next to the Carousel in Caras Park

101 Carousel Drive - next to the Carousel in Caras Park Wear a face covering

Don’t touch food - venders will serve you

Ends at 1:00 PM

The Missoula Farmers Market