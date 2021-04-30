Watch
Farmers markets starting Saturday in Missoula

What to know about shopping for local goodies, fresh produce and more
MTN News file
The Clark Fork River Market returns on May 1 it will set up shop on the west side of Higgins Bridge next to the Carousel for Missoula and Dragon’s Hollow.
Missoula Farmers Market
Posted at 10:52 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 12:52:45-04

MISSOULA — This weekend marks the return of farmers markets to Missoula.

People will be able to shop at the Missoula Farmers Market and the Clark Fork River Market starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Here are a few things to note prior to shopping for local goodies, fresh produce and more:

Clark Fork River Market

  • New Location: 101 Carousel Drive - next to the Carousel in Caras Park
  • Wear a face covering
  • Don’t touch food - venders will serve you
  • Ends at 1:00 PM

The Missoula Farmers Market

  • Located at the north end of Higgins Ave. (by the XXXXs)
  • First hour (8:00 AM to 9:00 AM) is reserved for high-risk customers
  • Masks/facial coverings are required
  • Capacity 500 people total (including vendors and employees)
  • Ends at 12:30 PM
