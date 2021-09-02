Fire agencies across Missoula respond to Axmen Recycling for massive fire

MISSOULA — Numerous fire agencies from across Missoula County are on the scene of a massive fire at Axmen Recycling on the west side of Missoula.

Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) Chief Chris Newman tells MTN News an explosion was reported at the business around 3:11 p.m. on Thursday.

Newman says the business recycles old automobiles, machinery, aluminum, batteries, copper and other metals.

MRFD with mutual aid from Missoula City, Frenchtown Rural, East Missoula, Clinton and Missoula Airport fire are all on the scene located on Summit Drive.

Newman said the fire will be very difficult to put out because it's burning within a pile of metal and debris. Also, he said there are no hydrants, so they have to shuttle water in using water tenders.

Newman said to expect fire agencies on the scene for several hours, saying it will be time-consuming and labor-intensive. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

