First Interstate Bank donates $100K to Montana Food Bank Network

MISSOULA — Employees of First Interstate Bank took a visit to the Montana Food Bank Network (MFBN) facility on Monday, with quite the surprise in hand.

That surprise was in the form of a check for $100,000 for the food bank.

This money came from the Federal Home Loans Bank of Des Moines — or the bank’s bank as Interstate Bank Missoula Market President Tom Severson put it.



The FHLB of Des Moines had a total of $20 million to disperse across the 13 states that they oversee. Montana received a total of $7.5 million.

This money is specifically meant for community development and housing.

Local banks — such as First Interstate Bank — apply on behalf of the non-profits that they work with to obtain the funds.

MFBN Chief Development Officer Bill Mathews said the money will go a long way in not only helping fund the operations of the food bank but also helping fund a new facility that would double their operation capacity.

All of this came as a surprise for the food bank which was under the impression that First Interstate Bank was stopping by to discuss future volunteering.

“Just great! Yeah, it’s just such a great surprise — great way to start the week," Mathews said. "We didn’t see this coming at all. So, we’re real excited that this donation came our way.”

First Interstate Bank has already donated 360 hours of volunteer time over the past year, helping pack and repack food for the Montana Food Bank Network.