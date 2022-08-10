First Nation’s Family Day kicks off Western Montana Fair

MISSOULA - The Western Montana Fair has returned to Missoula and kicked off Wednesday with First Nation's Family Day.

The events began with Native American dance and game demonstrations, followed by live music. Dancing events continued throughout the day, with the sounds of drums and jingle dresses filling the Historic Plaza.

"It feels good, it's actually a lot of good medicine. I believe in that a lot. Jingle dress is actually a healing dance, so I guess since covid we needed a lot of healing, so here to spread the energy,” dancer Peyton Whitehawk said.

Wednesday evening’s bull riding event will be dedicated to creating awareness for Montana’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIW). Twenty percent of the Xtreme Bulls’ ticket sales benefit the cause. Visitors are being asked to wear red in solidarity.

The Western Montana Fair runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 10, Aug. 11, Aug. 12 and Aug. 13. It operated from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 14. Public parking opens 7:30 a.m. Visit https://missoulafairgrounds.com/2022-fair-schedule for additional information about the fair.