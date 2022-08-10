Western Montana Fair kicks off with variety of food, rides and animals

MISSOULA - It's fair week in Missoula and from the carnival games and rides to food and animals, The Western Montana Fair brings the community together.

“I do it for the experience and to make new friends," said Potomac Valley 4H Club member Tyler Ruff.

Ruff is a first-year member of the club and is selling his sheep, Anubis.

As part of his first fair experience, he says he is learning new techniques and ideas.

“Trying to learn new things and all sorts of stuff," said Ruff. "And I really like lambs because they're different personalities almost every single one looks different and does different things."

The fair is also a place for artists.

“I wanted to feel like they're right here,” said Nancy Rishoff, an artists painting the fair landscape. “And so when I paint I always try to feel like okay, I'm gonna step into this painting kind of feeling.”

Stepping into the fair is free and the grounds are open until August 13, from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on August 14 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit https://missoulafairgrounds.com/2022-fair-schedule for additional information about the fair.

