Five new businesses coming to Southgate Mall Spring 2024

Texas Roadhouse is a popular addition at the Southgate Mall, but it's just the beginning of a wave of new businesses at the shopping center.

Following some recent closures, including Eddi Bauer, five new restaurants and stores will be coming this spring.

Hobby Lobby will take up the 55,000-square-foot space near the Western Montana Clinic. It is expected to open around March 1, and they've recently started hiring for new positions.

Mary's Mountain Cookies and Pandora Jewelry will open up in the center court of the mall near the Texas Roadhouse entrance.

Eloté Mexican Restaurant, run by the same owners of Liquid Planet and Pangea, will take the old Red Robin space.

Finally, Zootown Hardware will open up next door to World Market on the mall's property.

Southgate Mall General Manager Tim Winger says the recent closures have opened the door for new growth.

"When we have closures, we look at it as an opportunity because we're always hearing what people want, and it gives us the opportunity because the mall is usually very very leased. It gives us [an] opportunity to bring something fresh," he says. "We're on a great ride, and I think from what I hear, there's more to come, and maybe we'll be here in six months talking about some more stuff."

The mall welcomed the clothing stores J.Crew Factory, Daily Thread and Concept Apparel as well as Texas Roadhouse and Double K Ranch Deli in 2023.

