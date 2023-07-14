Watch Now
Update on Texas Roadhouse, Hobby Lobby coming to Missoula

Texas Roadhouse and Hobby Lobby will be making their debut at the Southgate Mall in Missoula.
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 17:36:13-04

MISSOULA - The famous Texas Roadhouse rolls and a popular home good story Hobby Lobby will be opening at Southgate Mall.

Both are currently under construction in Missoula.

Texas Roadhouse
According to mall manager Tim Winger, Texas Roadhouse will open sometime in October while Hobby Lobby is expected to open sometime after the first of the year.

Hobby Lobby will be located in the former Lucky Market spot, while Texas Roadhouse moved in where the former Herbergers men's store was located.

Hobby Lobby
Specific opening dates will be released later.

