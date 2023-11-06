Texas Roadhouse at Southgate Mall to open Nov. 13

MISSOULA — After much anticipation, Missoula's new Texas Roadhouse located at Southgate Mall will open on Monday, Nov. 13.

But before the grand opening to allow employees to train, local police, firefighters, and area hotel workers will be first to try the restaurant’s steaks, ribs, and made-from-scratch sides.

Prior to opening, the restaurant will host invitation-only pre-opening events and raise money for Ducks Unlimited and Jadyn Fred Foundation.

“The Jadyn Fred Foundation is a local non-profit that provides financial support to Montana families facing serious health issues,” says Managing Partner Michael Schindler. The organization assists with basic necessities including housing, food, gas, and emergency travel expenses. Ducks Unlimited conserves, restores, and manages wetlands and waterfowl habitats,” “We’re proud to celebrate our opening by supporting these incredible organizations.”

Missoula’s new Texas Roadhouse hired 200 new employees. Once open, the restaurant will serve dinner only Monday through Thursday and lunch & dinner on the weekends.

Monday-Thursday: 4:00 –10:00 p.m.

Friday from 3:00 – 11:00 p.m.

Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse is based in Louisville, Kentucky, and was founded by Kent Taylor. Texas Roadhouse opened its doors in 1993 and has more than 600 locations in 49 states and 10 foreign countries.

