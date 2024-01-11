Flights canceled, delayed Thursday at Missoula Airport

MISSOULA — Thursday's winter weather is impacting flights at the Missoula Montana Airport.

Two evening flights have been canceled and three others are delayed.

A Delta Airlines flight from Salt Lake City and an Allegiant Air flight from Phoenix-Mesa have been canceled.

An Alaska Airlines flight to Portland and another to Seattle are delayed. Additionally, a United Airlines flight to Denver has been delayed.

Visit https://flymissoula.com/flight-status to view the latest flight information.

Several Thursday flights were also canceled or delayed at Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell.