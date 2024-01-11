Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Flights canceled, delayed Thursday at Missoula Airport

Missoula Airport Sign
MTN News file
A sign at the Missoula Montana Airport.
Missoula Airport Sign
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 18:54:47-05

MISSOULA — Thursday's winter weather is impacting flights at the Missoula Montana Airport.

Two evening flights have been canceled and three others are delayed.

A Delta Airlines flight from Salt Lake City and an Allegiant Air flight from Phoenix-Mesa have been canceled.

An Alaska Airlines flight to Portland and another to Seattle are delayed. Additionally, a United Airlines flight to Denver has been delayed.

Visit https://flymissoula.com/flight-status to view the latest flight information.

Several Thursday flights were also canceled or delayed at Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader