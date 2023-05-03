Flood Watch issued for Bitterroot River near Missoula

MISSOULA – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Bitterroot River near Missoula until further notice.

The river was at 8.0 feet as of Wednesday morning. Flood stage is 11.0 feet. The NWS notes that based on the latest forecasts, flood stage for the Bitterroot River may be reached.

The National Weather Service in Missoula issued a Flood Warning until further notice for parts of the Clark Fork River above Missoula on Tuesday.

Missoula County emergency officials are warning that current snowpack, along with the potential for a quick warmup and precipitation, poses an increased risk for potential flooding, especially in lowland areas.

Limited supplies of sand and sandbags are available to the public on D Road at Fort Missoula. Sand and sandbags can also be purchased from several local vendors.

Additional information about river levels, flood safety and preparations can be found at http://missoula.co/floodinfo.