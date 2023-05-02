Missoula County officials urge residents to prepare for possible flooding

MISSOULA - Missoula County emergency officials are warning that current snowpack, along with the potential for a quick warmup and precipitation poses an increased risk for potential flooding, especially in lowland areas.

Flood preparedness is the responsibility of the property owner and people are being encouraged to begin preparing for potential flooding before the threat is imminent.

“As we begin to see the temperatures steadily increase,” said Missoula County Emergency Management Director Adriane Beck, “those properties frequently impacted should pay close attention to river forecasts and prepare for flooding.”

People should consider using sandbags to help block potential flood water.

Limited supplies of sand and sandbags are available to the public on D Road at Fort Missoula. Sand and sandbags can also be purchased from several local vendors.

Officials are reminding people to use sandbags to be used to protect primary residences only. Additionally, materials may not be used along property lines or riverbanks.

Additional information about river levels, flood safety and preparations can be found at http://missoula.co/floodinfo.

The National Weather Service Office in Missoula has issued a River Flood Warning until further notice for parts of the Missoula area with minor flooding in the forecast.

The areas impacted include the Clark Fork River above Missoula. Flood waters are expected to begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive.

The NWS notes the Clark Fork River is expected to rise above flood stage on Wednesday morning and could rise above 9 feet over the weekend. Flood stage in the area is 7.5 feet.