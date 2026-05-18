Former LOGE Hotel purchased by adventure-lifestyle company

MISSOULA — The hotel formerly known as LOGE has been sold to an adventure-based lodging company.

The Missoula property was sold to Gravity Haus, a self-described adventure-lifestyle hotel and membership club.

The acquisition is part of the company’s purchase of other former LOGE properties in Washington.

With the acquisitions, Gravity Haus will operate 13 properties across Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, California, Montana, Washington and British Columbia.

The Missoula property is expected to begin operating under the Gravity Haus brand and management this summer.

In a statement, Ryan Krukar, vice president of marketing and communications for Gravity Haus, said, "As one of Montana's most vibrant university and recreation cities, Missoula offers unparalleled access to world-class fly fishing, mountain biking, hiking and outdoor adventure, alongside a thriving food and arts scene. The city represents one of the most promising under-the-radar adventure markets in the American West — exactly the kind of destination Gravity Haus was built for."