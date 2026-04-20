Former Roseburg mill property up for sale

MISSOULA — A former Missoula mill property has a new name and a new future.

The former Roseburg Mill site along Interstate 90 is now on the market as Redtail Ridge, one of the last large undeveloped parcels within Missoula city limits.

The listing comes after a film studio opened on another part of the property last year.

Developers say the roughly 180-acre site near North Reserve Street could eventually include housing, retail, hotel, office and light industrial uses.

The former mill closed in 2024 after decades in Missoula's timber industry.