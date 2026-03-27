Four Missoula emergency agencies sharpen life-saving skills

MISSOULA — Four Missoula area agencies had the chance this week to sharpen their life-saving skills during a three-day emergency training.

Missoula Emergency Services, City of Missoula Fire Department, Missoula Rural Fire District and East Missoula Rural Fire Department teamed up to respond to staged emergencies.

The training prepared the agencies for several situations, including drownings and traumatic cardiac arrests. The teams practiced protocols such as Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and loading patients into ambulances.

First responders used mannequins but carried out their response efforts as if they were treating real people. Another major focus of the sessions was for agencies to cooperate with one another in critical environments.

"This is just an illustration of how important it is that we work together to provide emergency services to you," said Lonnie Rash, City of Missoula Fire Department fire chief. "Typically people don't care who's responding as long as somebody is responding and that they're well trained and they communicate well with you."

These interagency trainings happen four times a year to ensure emergency medical services are ready year-round.