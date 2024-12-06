Freezing fog impacts Missoula flights

MISSOULA — A freezing fog advisory for western Montana could affect flights arriving and departing from Missoula Montana Airport, Thursday night and Friday morning.

As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, one arrival and one departure were listed as delayed.

The airport posted on Facebook, recommending travelers reach out to their airline carrier for the most up-to-date flight status.

Visibility will be to one quarter mile in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys until 11 a.m. Friday, according to a weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

Drivers should be cautious of black ice, especially on bridges.

Tune in to Montana This Morning from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday for updates on air travel and road conditions with forecaster Dani Hallows.