Frenchtown man identified as victim in rollover accident into Clark Fork River

MISSOULA — A Frenchtown man who died after his vehicle was found upside down in the Clark Fork River Monday has been identified.

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner T.J. McDermott said Steven G. Kokot, 45, succumbed to his injuries Monday afternoon after his SUV rolled into the Clark Fork River off East Broadway and North Easy Street.

Missoula Police Lieutenant Eddie Mclean told MTN News that police and fire units were dispatched to reports of a vehicle upside down in the river at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived they discovered the SUV was completely submerged.

About 15 minutes later, according to McLean, a male occupant was recovered and transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

Kokot later died from his injuries at the hospital.

A preliminary investigation shows it was a one-vehicle crash, and McLean said officials believe it occurred close to when the first calls came into dispatchers.

Sheriff McDermott urges motorists to be safe as we head into the holiday weekend.