Full speed ahead for next phase of Missoula airport expansion

MISSOULA — The holidays won't disrupt the second phase of construction at the Missoula Montana Airport with a crew of about 150 people working full speed ahead.

“I would hope everyone's going to benefit from this expansion,”: said Missoula Montana Airport Deputy Director Tim Darrow.

Damrow says Missoula's airport has undergone several changes over the past few years, with one new terminal already in operation but the expansion plan includes a second terminal with even more amenities.

"I think the user experience much quicker, much more efficient in and out of the building, lot more concessions to enjoy, and obviously great views of nice blue Montana sky on the windows,” Darrow told MTN.

Cynthia Carranza/MTN News The holidays won't disrupt the second phase of construction at Missoula's airport with the crew of about 150 working full speed ahead.

Phase two of the expansion includes three additional gates, two large baggage carousels, and the ability to transfer rental car vehicles inside the building.

The plans have been a major focus for the airport for a while.

"I think the project really started with design back in 2016, 2017 so this has been all we've been eating breathing for probably almost the last 10 years,” Darrow said.

Accommodating Missoula's growing population has become a priority over recent years and airport officials say the expansion reflects their efforts to meet that growth.

Cynthia Carranza/MTN News Phase two of the Missoula airport expansion includes three additional gates, two large baggage carousels, and the ability to transfer rental car vehicles inside the building.

"One of the things we really wanted to do with this new airport -- anyone who experienced the old one knew that it wasn't really set up to grow and expand into the future. Improperly sized gates. We used to have smaller aircraft, 50, you know, to 75-seat aircraft in Missoula,” Darrow noted. “Now we're seeing upwards of 150 to 200-seat aircraft here."

Darrow says he’s heard of the community's readiness to experience this expansion.

"I think everyone's just ready to experience the full airport. We're ready to be done with construction, and we're just ready to enjoy a nice clean room airport."

Darrow told MTN that we can expect to see the full development with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in May or April of 2025.