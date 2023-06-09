Watch Now
Fundraiser to support Angelman Syndrome research set for Saturday in Missoula

MTN News
The Angelman Syndrome Foundation Walk will be held on June 10, 2023, at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 18:15:10-04

Part of the largest fundraiser for research on Angelman Syndrome will be taking place on Saturday in Missoula.

Angelman Syndrome is a genetic chromosomal disorder that impacts development. It is also a seizure disorder.

The Angelman Syndrome Foundation Walk provides funds for family support programs and services as well as aimed at finding treatments.

Missoula will take part on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the Missoula County Fairgrounds with the walk taking off at 11 a.m.

Organizer Crystal Park says this walk is especially important for the Angelman Syndrome community in Montana.

"It's a national organization but it helps families locally with things like equipment and access to resources like counseling, adaptive materials, things for schools and whatnot."

There will be raffles, music and food as well.

People can register ahead of time online at https://www.angelman.org/.

