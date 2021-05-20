Glass recycling program expands to Lolo

MISSOULA — Lolo residents now have an easier option for recycling glass and helping the environment after Recycling Works expanded its glass pick-up service earlier this month.

The non-profit decided to mark reaching 1,000 curbside recyclers by branching out to new pick-up areas.

Long-time recycler, Donya Kingdon, has been getting glass picked up at her residence in Missoula for the last two years, even though the bulk of her glass came from her Lolo-based business, Wild Bean Coffee.

Kingdon immediately switched her pick-ups to Lolo once the expansion news was announced on social media, according to a news release.

“Glass recycling is so important because glass is a material that can be recycled endlessly!” noted Missoula Works executive director Paige Pavalone.

“Having this new monthly pick-up option incentivizes my community to make positive, sustainable choices," she added.

Recycling Works notes the expansion to Lolo may pave the way for other cities and towns to participate in Recycling Works’ curbside glass pick-up program.

The non-profit has a goal of making Missoula a hub for glass collection by utilizing its transfer station, which can hold up to 500,000 pounds of glass.

