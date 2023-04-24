‘Graffiti wall’ cleaned up in Missoula

MISSOULA - The City of Missoula’s Stormwater Utility teamed with the Clark Fork Coalition on Earth Day to clean up parts of Missoula, and that included what is known as the graffiti wall.



The wall is on California Street next to a popular pedestrian bridge and is known as the graffiti wall to many local residents. While the wall is on private property, many come here to spray paint the wall, sidewalks, and the bridge itself.

The paint that is contained in spray paint cans contains harmful chemicals that often end up in the Clark Fork River. Missoula Stormwater Utility Superintendent Tracey Campbell explained why cleaning this wall could help the river from the spray paint that's on the wall.

"It's an unnatural element, it's a hazardous material and as it breaks off and chips off it can be detrimental to fisheries and water quality in general, it's just not something you want in your waterways.”.