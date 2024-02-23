First of its kind veterans clinic opens in Missoula

A new veterans clinic aiming to keep Western Montana veterans closer to home held a grand opening on Friday, Feb. 23 in Missoula with Senator Jon Tester in attendance.

The Leidos QTC Health Services Clinic helps veterans who would have otherwise had to travel for medical care.

The clinic — the first of its kind in Montana — offers dental, hearing, and medical exams for claims.

There's also a mental health consultation room for service members.

Sen. Tester says this will help veterans get the medical treatment they're entitled to at the Veterans Affairs Office by speeding up the process.

The PACT Act expanded veteran benefits to include claims not previously covered- such as exposure to toxic substances.

The act also allows claims that were previously denied to be reopened and approved for medical care.

Veterans who have filed a claim with the VA but have been denied are encouraged to file again as the benefits under the act have changed.

The Leidos QTC Health Services Clinic is located at 2819 Great Northern Loop, Suite 100 in Missoula.