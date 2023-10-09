Grant allows behavioral health services to be offered at more Missoula County schools

MISSOULA — Two more schools in Missoula County will receive on-campus behavioral health services for students, thanks to a $350,000 grant.

The Health Resources Services Administration awarded the grant to Partnership Health Center to begin behavioral health services at C.S. Porter Middle School and Franklin Elementary School.

The grant also allows the specialist to continue offering services at Lowell Elementary School and Willard Alternative High School.

Students at the four schools will have on-site access to mental health and substance use disorder services and support in health-related social needs, according to the release.

MTN spoke with Sarah Lazerte, Behavioral Health Clinician For Partnership Heath Center at Lowell Elementary School, who said this is a great opportunity to reduce common barriers to mental health access and help young people navigate their development of life.

“We can think about it from an adult, a supportive person in their life and in their corner while also being that person who can help teach them social and emotional learning skills," Lazerte said. "How to navigate peer conflict. How to navigate family dynamics. Learn how to regulate their own emotions and those skills are so important and we use them throughout our lives.”