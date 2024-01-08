Griz fans enjoy watch party at the Still Room in Missoula

MISSOULA — Before watching a disappointing 23-3 loss in Sunday's FCS championship game, Griz fans who couldn’t make the trip down to Frisco, Texas found themselves at a national championship watch party — and the biggest one in Missoula was held at the Still Room.

With the alumni band rocking and the cheer and dance squads leading the way the Still Room provided a unique experience for fans during the big game.

It was a game that could not get here fast enough for the fans and the Still Room’s general manager Casey Voss.

“I think the gap was a little bit too long for everyone you know there was some excitement after the last game and then you get that lull. Some people get nervous other people are getting very excited I think when kickoff happens everyone is going to be relieved and ready to rock.”

When kickoff rolled around the fans were ready to do exactly that with their friends and family around them.

Lisa Savard who has been attending Griz games for ten years enjoys being around like-minded fans who are after the same goal.

“It gives a real sense of community and Missoula and actually all of Montana because all of Montana is rooting for the Griz right?”

Savard also said that if she couldn’t be in Texas this is the place she wants to be.

“Next best thing being with friends, out for the afternoon, the band and the cheerleaders here that’s just…wow, the cherry on top.

