Griz Fridays: UM launches new weekly tradition to celebrate Griz Nation

MISSOULA — It's a call for all of Griz Nation! The University of Montana has declared every Friday, Griz Friday.

The proclamation was signed by Dr. Jeremiah Shinn, UM's president, with one goal- Montana decked out in maroon and silver every Friday.

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"Since President's Shinn arrival this summer, he's been clear the passion here for Griz Nation has been palpable," Dave Kuntz, UM's vice president of marketing and communications, said. "And Griz Fridays is just one of the ways that we want to celebrate our university, not just here in Missoula but statewide."

The weekly tradition gives Griz fans of all generations the chance to connect with each other by repping UM's colors and gear.

"We’re calling on our alums, our supporters, our fans across Montana to throw that Griz gear on each Friday as they head out the door to school or work," Kuntz added.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Dave Kuntz says the goal of 'Griz Fridays' is for fans across Montana to celebrate UM together.

The proclamation comes as a USA Today poll recently highlighted Missoula as the “Best College Sports Town." Not only that, but there is a busy weekend ahead due to UM's Homecoming.

“We hope that folks use this great festive week to help celebrate and launch this new tradition," Kuntz said.

The word is spreading around campus. When MTN visited the Go Griz Store on Friday, one shopper had already heard about Griz Fridays.

“I mean, I think it's perfect. Why not build a little spirit on the Fridays?" Griz alumni Kelly Buechler said. "The University of Montana just has a special place in, I think, all alumni's heart, and I just love coming back and I love wearing the maroon and silver. It's a lot of fun.”

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Kelly Buechler, a UM alumni, tells MTN he thinks 'Griz Fridays' are a great idea.

The new tradition helped launch UM's Homecoming festivities. The UM Homecoming Parade will travel through downtown starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Montana will then kick off against Northern Colorado at 2 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.