USA TODAY readers rank Missoula as the best college sports town in the US

MISSOULA — The University of Montana is home to the best college sports town in the country, according to USA TODAY's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards.

"Weather doesn't faze anyone here when it comes to the Griz experience at Washington-Grizzly Stadium," the USA TODAY article reads.

Out of all the other cities listed in the poll, Missoula was the only one representing the Big Sky Conference. Missoula beat out other college sports towns like Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Oxford, Mississippi; and University Park, Pennsylvania in the ranking.

“Grizzly Athletics not only serves as the front door to the University, but to the Missoula community,” said University of Montana President Jeremiah Shinn.

Griz Athletics pumps more than $94 million into the Missoula-area economy every year, according to a report made by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research last year. The program also supports 728 jobs in Missoula County.

"The team is excellent and always a threat to go deep in the playoffs. The atmosphere should attract "College GameDay" one day,” the USA TODAY article reads.

But Griz Athletics is about more than just football. The University of Montana has 15 varsity programs and a growing list of club sports.

Last season, the Montana women’s soccer team won both the Big Sky Conference regular season and tournament titles, becoming the first program in the league to win three straight outright regular-season crowns.

When Griz volleyball returns, the program will be coming off one of its best seasons since the 1990s, with 13 returning players—two of whom made the Preseason All-Conference Team.

Basketball is another source of pride for Griz Nation. The Lady Griz have made 21 NCAA Tournament appearances and advanced to the second round seven times. The Montana men’s team won both the regular-season and Big Sky tournament championships in the 2024-25 season.