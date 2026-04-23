MISSOULA — Public participation in local government is a hallmark of American democracy.

However, it can be confusing to know how to speak in front of local leaders.

Most meetings begin with approval of the previous meeting’s minutes before special presentations, such as those from neighborhood councils, or proclamations.

In Missoula, a 20-minute public comment period is held, with each speaker given three minutes.

During this time, speakers may address the council as long as comments do not target or attack an individual.

Profanity is not allowed.

Public hearings follow.

Speakers may comment on items after the council asks questions and makes a motion.

Public hearings are for items added to the agenda without first being heard in committee.

This leads to the next part of the meeting: the consent agenda.

The consent agenda includes items that were heard and passed unanimously in council committees.

Committee meetings take place throughout the week and follow a similar format before items are presented to the council for a vote.

WATCH THE FULL STORY HERE:

Guide to how a City Council meeting works and how to make a public comment

Speakers may comment on the consent agenda if remarks pertain to items listed. Each speaker is limited to three minutes.

Next are regular business items.

Regular business items are those not passed unanimously in a council committee.

Speakers may comment on each regular business item.

Comments during public hearings, the consent agenda or regular business must pertain to the specific items.

For example, comments about sidewalks cannot be made during a regular business item related to water main replacements.

Finally, at the end of the meeting, a public comment period is held, often for an indefinite time, although each speaker is limited to three minutes.

During this time, speakers may address the council on any topic, although the council is not obligated to answer questions.

If a question is asked, council members may request follow-up by email or a separate meeting, as back-and-forth discussion is not typical.

Key takeaways: Speakers may comment throughout the meeting on agenda items after the council asks questions and makes a motion.

Public comment periods are also held at the end of meetings.