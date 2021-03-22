Health Board to consider 4 finalists for Missoula Health Officer position

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Board of Health has announced that following a nationwide search four finalists have been tapped to replace outgoing Health Officer Ellen Leahy when she retires in June after serving in that role for more than 30 years.

There will be several opportunities this week for the public to participate in the process, including community meetings with each candidate. The meetings will feature representatives from a broad cross-section of interests, according to a news release.

Members of the public can listen in to these meetings via Microsoft Teams. Health board members also will interview each of the finalists on Friday, March 26, starting at 9:30 a.m.

The board will take public comment following the final interview, and residents can also submit comments ahead of time by emailing Karen Harrison, Missoula County human resources director at kharrison@missoulacounty.us. A schedule of the public meetings and information on how to join via Teams is available online.

“The Missoula health board is extremely grateful for Ellen’s service and the knowledge and compassion she’s brought to this position for the last 30 years, especially as we faced the COVID pandemic,” board Chairman Ross Miller said. “Finding her replacement is no easy task, and we feel fortunate to have four high-caliber finalists who all have a wealth of experience and education in public health, both from within and outside our community.”

The seven-member Missoula City-County Board of Health is responsible for selecting the health officer, who carries out statutory duties and directs the health department.

The four finalists are: