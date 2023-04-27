Heart Expo returning to Missoula’s St. Patrick Hospital

MISSOULA - Providence St. Patrick Hospital is hosting its free Heart Expo this weekend.

The event takes place Saturday morning at the Broadway Building Conference Center where there will be presentations on heart health and five different screening options. It will provide an opportunity to make sure you’re in perfect health for a low price.

People can get their blood drawn from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Heart Expo is also offering a lipid panel test, glucose test, A1C test, thyroid and prostate tests. The fees for the tests range from $10 to $20 each and people don't need insurance or a doctor’s appointment.

MTN News talked with Providence Montana Chief Medical Officer Dr. James McKay who says heart disease is the number one killer in the U.S. He also stressed the importance of events like the Heart Expo.

“The best thing you can do for yourself and for your family is to face the unknown. Find the answers. For most people, it’s all going to be great news from what they get back on the lab test,” Dr. McKay said. “For those that might have an abnormal test, well, you really want to know that now because you want to catch things when it’s early and preventable."

Heart experts and doctors will be at the event speaking on heart health and how to take care of yourself from 8 a.m. until 10:30 am.

The Heart Expo It’s free to attend the event and listen to lectures from doctors. But you’ll want to bring cash or a check to pay for the tests.

Additional information from St. Patrick Hospital about the Heart Expo

Health Screenings available for nominal price. Payment in cash or check only. 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.:



Lipid Panel test $15 (Fasting recommended, but not required. You may take medications and water)

Glucose test $10 (Fasting recommended, but not required. You may take medications and water)

A1C test $15

Thyroid (TSH) test $20

Prostate (PSA) test $20

Lectures: 8 - 10:30 a.m. - Moderator: Deborah Sybrant, PA-C, MPAS

