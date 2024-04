MISSOULA — It was raining Easter eggs in Missoula during a celebration that took place one day early.

The Christian Life Center in Missoula hosted its annual Egg-Stravaganza where a helicopter dropped easter eggs for the kids waiting to hunt them.

The event also featured a petting zoo, face painting, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

This was one of multiple Easter events that will take place throughout the weekend and through Easter Sunday.