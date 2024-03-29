Out and About: Lots to do over Easter weekend in Western Montana

MISSOULA — It’s time to plan your Easter weekend as we take you Out and About across Western Montana.

Head to the Ravalli County Museum on Saturday to make your own Easter basket! Get ready for the egg hunts and upcycle some plastic at the same time. The event is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Head up to the Whitefish Mountain Resort on Saturday for the 2024 Spring SNOW Bus Brew Fest! Party with your friends on the mountain while enjoying drinks from 20 breweries. The fun starts at 1 p.m. Tickets are $30 at the door.

It’s also Easter weekend and that means egg hunts for the kids!

Stevensville will host an Easter Egg Hunt at Veterans Park at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Baskets will be available for those who need them. The event is free to the public.

First Christian Church in St. Ignatius will host a free egg hunt at 12 p.m. on Saturday with more than 1,000 eggs up for grabs! There will also be a free lunch and hayrides available. The church is located at 62185 Old Highway 93.

The Easter Eggstravagaza kicks off on Saturday at 12 p.m. at the Christian Life Center in Missoula. There will be face painting, food trucks, inflatables, and of course, egg hunts. The event is free to all and takes place at 3801 South Russell Street