MISSOULA — Ongoing avalanche danger is keeping a section of US Highway 1`2 closed in Idaho on Friday morning.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports the corridor is closed between Lolo Pass and mile marker 74 in Idaho.

MDT is alerting drivers to find an alternative route.

MTN News

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) reports Highway 12 is closed from near Kooskia to Lolo Pass.

Click here to view the latest road conditions in Montana.