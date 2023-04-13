Highway 83 reconstruction work at Salmon Lake to cause delays

SALMON LAKE - Travelers can expect delays on Montana Highway 83 around Salmon Lake as crews work to reconstruct a portion of the two-lane highway.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and its construction partner Kiewit have begun reconstruction of about four miles of Highway 83 along the east side of Salmon Lake.

According to MDT, the purpose of the project is to upgrade the existing roadway to accommodate current and projected motor vehicle traffic, better facilitate bicycle travel and enhance roadside safety for all users.

The project is also needed to address the deteriorating pavement, lack of shoulders, and difficult roadside environment along some segments.

Pilot cars will help motorists through the construction zone and MDT says to expect delays of around 10 to 15 minutes. Crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., including on Saturdays.

Additional information about the project can be found at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/salmonlake/.