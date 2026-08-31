MISSOULA — After months of discussions and meetings, Missoula County Commissioners passed a plan Tuesday to manage the feral horses in the Miller Creek area. But divided stances continue despite the resolution.

"I love seeing them," Juli Salisbury, a resident, said. "I really do."

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House divided over Miller Creek feral horses as county approves resolution

Juli's husband, however, has a different perspective.

"I'm personally not a fan of the wild horses," Ryan Salisbury said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Ryan Salisbury, Miller Creek resident, husband of Juli

"I listened in on one of the commissioner hearings and was very surprised at how many people are very much in love with those horses and cherish seeing them. My wife included loves the feral horses."

The Salisbury family acknowledged the concerns some people in Miller Creek have, who own domesticated horses. Since the feral herd roams freely, it's possible both horse groups could come into contact.

“I love seeing them, but I also know the concerns for other neighbors, so I recognize that as well," Juli said.

Ryan Salisbury told MTN his family sees them regularly, but he is not always comfortable with the herd's proximity.

"I have a young child, 4, 5, and 6, that I felt like at times was in danger," he said.

The herd roams in newly-developed neighborhoods and parks leading to more human interaction.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Juli Salisbury, Miller Creek resident, wife of Ryan

"I also recognize what Ryan just said with our kiddos when they're in our backyard, but I do love seeing them," Juli said.

Missoula County Commissioners officially passed a resolution on Aug. 25 to manage the herd with safety measures in place. The county's plan includes fertility control, finding possible funding to care for injured or ill horses through grants or donations, and adding signage to county roads in the area.

The plan generated support from residents during an Aug. 6 meeting . No one publicly opposed the herd during that meeting.

“I’m happy to hear that the commissioners are being proactive and took some action to try to control the population," Ryan said. "That's my vote is that the herd doesn't grow any bigger."

The Department of Livestock will work with the county on issues including contraception for the feral herd.