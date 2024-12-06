How Holidays on Higgins lights up Missoula

MISSOULA — It's that time of the year when Missoula gets festive for the Holidays on Higgins.

The section of North Higgins from Broadway to the Xs will be closed down from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday which means no through traffic for the connecting streets.

Those dark winter, Missoula nights are about to get a little bit brighter with help from holidays on Higgins and the giant tree with over 4,200 lights.

"When the tree gets lit, it's just such a magical experience," shared Downtown Missoula Partnership Membership and Events Director Hannah Reese.

Driving by the Xs on Higgins, you loop around a giant tree. And sprucing up the tree for the annual Holidays on Higgins is a big effort.

"The Downtown Missoula Partnership partners with Washington Corp and they hang all of the lights on the tree," said Reese.

Reese notes it's no easy task putting up thousands of lights and a star on top.

"It takes them a couple of days and they use a bucket truck," she detailed.

Holidays on Higgins road closure map

The Missoula Downtown Foundation bought all the tree decorations in 2021 and reusing them keeps the event green and the partnership foots the electricity bill.

"There is a huge power outlet right over there in the Burlington Northern Northern Plaza. There's a box and we go in the box during the tree lighting and flip a switch," Reese explained.

However, it isn't all about the tree lighting.

"It's a one-day event, but there are over 20 businesses doing children's activities free to low cost. The Missoula Public Library is hosting Santa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.," said Reese.

Holidays on Higgins is also a chance to shop for presents.

"We have makers markets and burn barrels and it's more of like a block party," she added.

Reese believes the holiday spirit is infectious, lasting longer than just one night.

"Now more than ever, community is so powerful and so important. And that's, I think what this event does is really bring people together," she said.

Visit Holidays on Higgins online for more on the day's events.