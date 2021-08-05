Howard's Pizza owners comment on sale of business

MISSOULA — The owners of a long-time Missoula pizza place that's up for sale are thanking the community.

Howard's Pizza has been in business, serving the Missoula community, one pizza at a time, since 1966.

The owners -- the Meyer family -- said in a message sent to MTN News that there is currently no closing date.

They also say they hope that whoever buys Howard's Pizza will "carry on with the business and continue serving this amazing community we know and love."

"On behalf of the Meyer Family, we would like to take a moment to clarify to the community of Missoula that while Howard's Pizza is for sale, there is no "closing date" at this time. It is our hope that the new owner, whomever that may be, will carry on with the business and continue serving this amazing community we know and love. We can't tell you how much we've appreciated your support over the years, but especially all the kind words and well wishes over the past few days. While we continue operating with curbside pickup and delivery, it remains our goal to hire enough wait staff to support the dining area once again. Until then, we would like to ask for your patience, as we are experiencing higher them normal call volumes and operating with a restricted staff. Please know those of us in the kitchen are working extremely hard to continue to serve you. And we cannot stress how appreciative we are of your business and your patience. While we are looking forward to this next chapter, it is with a mix of bittersweet emotions. The memories created within these walls will be cherished in our hearts forever. Thank you Missoula.

(If you or someone you know is looking for an opportunity to work in a rockin pizza place, please call 721-2011 during normal business hours, or stop by our location on South Avenue and ask for Matthew.)" - the Meyer family.

The listing is posted on Facebook, where it is listed for $950,000. Shelly Evans, broker and owner of Missoula Realty, has the listing.

