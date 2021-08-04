Long time Missoula pizza shop for sale

MISSOULA — A long time Missoula favorite pizza place is up for sale.

Howard's Pizza has been in business, serving the Missoula community, one pizza at a time, since 1966.

The listing is posted on Facebook, where it is listed for $950,000.

Hannah Hishop/MTN News

The family-owned and operated business is selling the property and the business.

Shelly Evans, broker and owner of Missoula Realty, has the listing.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated Howard's Pizza is closing. The business is for sale and is not closing at this time.

