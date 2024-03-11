Iconic Rockin Rudy's opens new Missoula location

MISSOULA — When you think of Missoula, the Griz might be the first thing to come to mind or the Clark Fork River.

But for those who love the arts and music community, Rockin Rudys serves as a place for collectors, music lovers and art lovers alike.

Rockin Rudys recently expanded to a new store "Rockin Rudy's Attic" which is located by the Missoula International School. It's a place for all of the other items that have been collected over the years to be enjoyed by customers.

The manager of the new location, Jayson Schultz, says that this location gives back to those who maybe want a momento of an event or concert that they went to in their lifetime.

"Well, I think at some point for most collectors, you've just collected so much, then you get to a point where like, what am I going to do with this? You know, and when you're sitting on 30,000 music posters that you've collected, it's time to share it with the world. You know, people who went to those concerts, people who love these bands or went to the Griz Game or, you know, remember having this Monte Doac print as a kid, like it's, it's time to let those things back into the wild so people can connect with them again," Schultz said.

The store is full of items from sports to music to art, but this store adds a unique spin to Missoula when it comes to collection items that maybe the public was never meant to see.

"What this store provides is an opportunity to buy things that you were never meant to purchase. A lot of the music posters we have were sent to the record store and a lot of them even say not for purchase promotional item only. You know, now those items are 40 years old and they can be sold right behind you. We have a huge Jay Rummel wall. You know, we have people come in all the time. 0We're saying I've never been able to purchase one before and now they have an opportunity to. So it's really unlocking access that people just never had before," Shultz said.

If you would like to check out Rockin Rudy's attic, you can visit their website for their hours of operation. The store can be found at 910 South Third Street West in Missoula.

