Imagine Nation owners thank community, look outward for next chapter

MISSOULA — Imagine Nation Brewing has been a staple in the Missoula community since 2015, whether that's for grabbing a cold one after work or meeting up with your neighbors.

But now, the business is for sale.

“In the last couple of years, Fernanda and I really been discerning and listening to the whispers inside of ourselves," Imagine Nation co-owner Robert Rivers told MTN News.

For brewery owners Fernanda Menna Barreto Krum and Robert Rivers, they’ve made the decision to pass on ownership so they can focus on their true calling: international conflict mitigation.

“I don’t have a country in mind. I'm open. I love what I do, and I'm really excited to go back and it would be wonderful to go and work with whatever community needs support right now," Krum said.

Geneva Zoltek/MTN News Imagine Nation owners Fernanda Menna Barreto Krum and Robert Rivers

Krum is a psychologist specializing in trauma, and Robert a peace-building specialist and educator. The pair spent the last chunk of their lives building a business that could function as a community center.

The idea was born about a decade ago.

“We were in Brazil at the time at almost 10 years ago now and watching people connect over beer," Rivers said.

Rivers explained that the name of the business is to, "inspire a nation of people who want to be for others.”

With over 4,000 local events hosted, the pair has helped support over 500 organizations.

“To raise between $400 up to five $7,000 sometimes in one night. And that was like really exciting when we were able to kind of crack that code and help them to achieve you know, a bigger goal as far as monetary,” Krum explained.

Geneva Zoltek/MTN News Imagine Nation Brewing has been a staple in the Missoula community since 2015.

The business is currently for sale at $2.7 million which includes the brewery, tap room, and intellectual property - over 100 recipes.

“The business really is strong, the brand is growing here, around the West Coast of the US and there's a lot of opportunities for Imagine Nation," Krum said.

The buffalo, the logo for the business, is the only animal known to walk into a storm.

As these co-owners dare to take on their next challenge, wherever that might take them, they made sure to recognize their community.

“We provided the saucepan but the community are the ones who brought the sauce," Rivers said.

“We just want to thank the community for being there for us, as we were there for them," Krum echoed.

