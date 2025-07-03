Installation of new traffic signal at Orange Street and Craig Lane to begin

The City of Missoula and the Montana Department of Transportation will begin installing a traffic signal at the Orange Street and Cregg Lane intersection beginning on July 8.

The new traffic signal will provide safer, more efficient access to Orange Street from Cregg Lane, as the construction of new housing along Wyoming Street and Cregg Lane has brought an increase in traffic to the area.

The project also includes ADA-compliant sidewalks and signalized pedestrian crossings, improving safety and accessibility for all users.



Construction will take place on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Two-way traffic on both Orange Street and Cregg Lane will be maintained throughout construction.

However, at certain points during the project, traffic on Orange Street will be reduced from two lanes down to one lane in each direction.

Sidewalk and bike lane closures also will be necessary, but routes across the Orange Street Bridge and around construction activities will be provided.