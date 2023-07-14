Investigation continues into claims that Clark Fork River dangerous to dogs in Missoula

MISSOULA - We have an update on a story that we brought you on Thursday, July 13, 2023, about reports on social media about two dogs dying after swimming in the Clark Fork River.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) states in a social media post that they visited Jacob's Island and were unable to identify any potentially harmful algal blooms.

Health officials add that following media coverage, a dog owner reached out to the health department and said the post could have been about their dogs, and that they had been at the Harper's Bridge Fishing Access Site (FAS), not Jacob’s Island.

MCCHD is working with the Montana Department of Environment Quality and the U.S. Environment Protection Agency to test the water at the Harper's Bridge FAS. The tests will show if toxic algae are present, according to the health department.

MCCHD offers the following tips when recreating in water:



If the water looks bad or smells bad, don't go in it

Water that is cool and moving is less susceptible to algae

If water looks like pea soup is floating on top, stay away

Check if algae is connected to rocks

People are reminded to assess water conditions before entering. Additionally, if it's believed that people or their pets have been affected by potentially harmful water, contact your doctor or local veterinarian.

The Missoula City-County Health Department is able to investigate first-hand accounts and they note detailed information is important so that specific locations can be tested.