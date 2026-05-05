MISSOULA — School election day is here, and if you haven’t returned your ballot yet, it’s not too late.

But it is too late to mail it, so voters will need to use a drop box.

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It’s not too late to turn in your ballot, but it is too late to mail it. Missoula drop-off locations included

The following Missoula County locations will be open until 8 p.m., including the elections office:



A drive-thru drop-off between the fairgrounds and the YMCA

Hellgate Elementary School baseball fields

Bonner School

East Missoula Rural Fire Station

Frenchtown Rural Fire Station

Lolo School

Other options are available in the northeast part of the county:



Potomac-Greenough Community Center

Seeley Lake Elementary School

Before dropping off a ballot, voters should make sure the envelope includes their year of birth and signature.