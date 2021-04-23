Jacob Elder announces run for Missoula mayor

MISSOULA — Candidates filed to run for office in Missoula this week with bids are open for city council seats, municipal court judge, and mayor.

Jacob Elder has announced he is officially registered to run for office, as mayor of Missoula.

Elder's running on affordable housing, affordable childcare, homelessness and behavioral health issues.

He said these are the issues most plaguing Missoula and believes a data-driven approach can help address them.

Elder came to Montana from Liberia as a child and has been in Missoula for the past 10 years.

A Marine Corps Veteran and former University of Montana football player, he's been planning and preparing to run for seven of those years.

He announced his plans to run last fall.

He's currently finishing up a law degree and a Master's Degree in public administration.

"I'm here to serve our community. When my time is up I will go away, and be grateful for the opportunity. It will be the honor of my life to serve this community, our community, as their mayor. And I will go to work every day for them, I'll keep their needs at the forefront of each and every decision we make in the mayor's office," Elder said.

Elder is active across most social media platforms and has a website if you want to learn more about his policies.

