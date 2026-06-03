Jersey Mike's opens second Missoula location

MISSOULA — Jersey Mike's officially opened its second location in Missoula with a goal to eventually open a third.

Store manager Austyn Estrada said the overall process of opening the new Brooks Street store took about four years.

Most of that time was spent choosing a new location. The final year and a half was then spent preparing the new address for opening day, according to Estrada.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Brooks Street

Location was a major factor in the decision to open on Brooks Street. Estrada said the goal was to reach customers who do not want to make the trip to Reserve Street.

"People are always like, 'I don't want to drive on Reserve all the time,' so it's a very good spot right here for a store," Estrada said.

The staff came into the new store with experience, having trained at the Reserve Street location before the Brooks Street store opened.

"I mean, we've done a lot of work at our Reserve store just setting up all the crew and everything," Estrada said. "We did all of our training over there so a lot of our staff right now are basically veterans at this point."

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Austyn Estrada, Jersey Mike's manager

Estrada described Missoula as a "giant triangle" and said the long-term goal is to have three stores positioned at three different points across the city.

The new Jersey Mike's is located at 2810 Brooks Street and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.