Kids learn about fly fishing at Travelers Rest State Park in Lolo

LOLO - Fishing is an activity for the young and old and on Friday the next generation of fishermen and women got the opportunity to learn to fly fish.

Kids who took part in Youth Fly Fishing Education Day cast their lines at Travelers Rest State Park in Lolo.

The Lolo Watershed Group along with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Westslope Chapter of Trout Unlimited taught participants how to tie lures.

They also educated the kids about the creeks that feed into Montana's main rivers.

Westslope Chapter of Trout Unlimited president Brandon Dwyer says events like this allow children to understand ecosystems better.

"The one takeaway from this event that I'd really like these kids to take away is how important our cold water watersheds are to the health to our bigger rivers; Lolo Creek being the primary for the Bitterroot River."

If you want to get involved in fly fishing, you can contact the Lolo Watershed Group or Westslope Trout Unlimited to get involved.