Law enforcement parade put on by Missoula school

MISSOULA - A group of school students at Hellgate Elementary School recently lined up with signs and banners thanking local law enforcement for their service.

Kate Singleterry, a teacher at Hellgate put this parade together for the second year in a row.

There are multiple families that are involved in law enforcement at the school. The idea is to thank those who have a thankless job.

The parade was filled with sirens, Missoula police vehicles, the Montana Highway Patrol, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The S.W.A.T team also made an appearance in their vehicles.

There was excitement on both sides of the street as well as in the cars.

“It’s just so important to teach out students that the thankfulness and gratitude and appreciation also goes out to all the people in the community that help us,” .said Hellgate School District Molly Blakely said.

