Le Petit opens new retail location on Missoula's Hip Strip

MISSOULA — It's officially a fresh start for Le Petit!

The fan-favorite bakery opened its new retail shop on Wednesday morning.

Le Petit has moved from 4th Street and Myrtle to its new location on the Hip Strip between Gild and Ciao Mambo.

It was a move that had been a year in the making and staff and patrons alike were eager to be in the new space.

The bakery will be serving breads, pastries, local goodies, and drinks every day of the week.

Hours at 529 South Higgins Avenue are weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.