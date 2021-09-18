Leading Missoula doctors worry about COVID spread, urge caution at Griz games

MISSOULA — Two of Missoula's leading doctors are urging Griz fans to not abandon safety measures as they return to Washington Grizzly Stadium for games this fall.

Masks were pretty hard to find last week as the Griz held their first regular season home opener before am excited crowd returning to the stadium en mass for the first time in two years.

But the turnout sparked some concerns from health professionals trying to manage a sharp spike in COVID cases.

During Friday's press conference, the message was one of precautions at future games in the coming weeks.

"It is outdoors. We know that is safer," explained Dr. James McKay, the Chief Physician at St. Patrick Hospital.

"At the same time to have that much crowding with people yelling and shouting we know that's a place the virus can spread. So trying to understand and be sensitive to everything involved, from my perspective, there's still things that you can do. You can go to a Griz game and you can still do things to be careful. You can still mask."

Doctor Nicole Finke, pathologist at Community Medical Center had the same viewpoint.

"While outdoor activities are certainly safer, then indoor activities, anytime that you are in close proximity to others, particularly you're yelling, you're screaming in excitement. Your cheering on your team which we all desperately want to do right now. We really do want to get back to normal. If you're going to do those things, then try to do them as safely as you possibly can. And wear a mask. Try to stay distanced. And if you can't do those things then perhaps consider not doing them at all."

Both McKay and Finke stressed their comments were their own medical opinions, based on current conditions.

