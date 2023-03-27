Liquid Planet moving into old Denny’s space in Missoula

MISSOULA - We told you that Denny's in Missoula was closing in January.

Now, we know which business will replace the breakfast restaurant on Brooks Street.

Liquid Planet plans to open another location in that building around June this year.

Founder and CEO Scott Billadeau says it will be a Liquid Planet Grille and have a similar menu to their Arthur Street location.

They will serve all-day breakfast and offer up beer and wine options.

The summer hours will be from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Once they begin renovations, we will likely have further information, including the expected opening date.