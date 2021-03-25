Lots of details to be worked out for Missoula Library opening in May

MISSOULA — Missoula Public Library Director Honore Bray says there are a lot of details to be worked out before the new library opens to public access for the first time in May.

Thursday, MPL trustees approved the plan to open May 3rd, using full COVID precautions like masks, limited operating hours and keeping the total of staff and public to 100 or less.

"So we have bracelets. When you come in, the security guard will give you a bracelet, and they know which bracelet they gave for which hours of the morning," Bray told trustees.

"And then they'll be watching people to make sure that they leave in an hour and if they don't they'll remind them that it's time for them to leave," she continued.

Bray said library staff will also have a lot of moving to do to get ready since operations have been geared exclusively to curbside pickup since all the materials were moved from the old library last summer.

"We have a lot of moving around of books to do because we have them all in order right now for curbside service. So that's all gotta get changed before we can actually open the doors."

Bray says the library will still encourage patrons to pick up books on hold using curbside, or online services for digital loans.

The library will also resume passport and notary services but will ask people to make online appointments.

